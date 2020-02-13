Mildred Ann King, 84, wife of the late George Louis King, Jr. and a resident of Vaucluse Shores, Machipongo, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Little Ferry, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Frank X. Santiago and the late Anna Diaz Santiago. She was a retired Computer Operations Director and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

She is survived by a son, Keith King of Shohola, PA.

Family will join friends Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 PM at the Doughty Funeral Home with a Christian Wake service at 2:30pm with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. A funeral mass will be conducted Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM from the Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main Street, Lodi, NJ. Interment will following in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Saddle Brook, N. J. Family and friends may call the Santangelo Funeral Home Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

