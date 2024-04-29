Funeral services for Kenneth Michael “Mike” Rouke, of Franktown, will be held at Hungars Episcopal Church on Saturday afternoon at 1, with The Reverend Churchill Pinder officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a viewing in the church Parish Hall one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Mike’s memory may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 (https://www.cbf.org/donate) or to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164 Onley, VA 23418 (https://www.shorespca.com/).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.