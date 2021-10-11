Michele Angelo (Miguel) Bizzotto died October 4, 2021. Miguel did not even want an obituary, but agreed if it was kept short and to the point. Since he always refused to tell his age in life, we are honoring his wishes in death — he was ageless. He is survived by his wife Colleen Cajetan Killeen; daughters, Kelly Killeen-Bizzotto Moore (Christopher) and Eleonora Bizzotto; sisters, Teresa Bizzotto and Angela Bizzotto Ortiz; and daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Cashwell Bizzotto; and numerous grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, Luigi Ignacio Bizzotto; mother, Maria Lopez; sister, Azucena Ester Bizzotto; and son, Justin Killeen-Bizzotto.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

Flowers are appreciated, or please consider donating blood to the Red Cross Blood Bank (www.redcrossblood.org) or sending contributions to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

