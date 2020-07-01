Michael Kerry Hart, devoted son of Patricia K. Hart of Wachapreague, VA and the late Thomas Lee Hart, Sr., passed away at his home in Assawoman, VA on Friday, June 26, 2020, one day prior to his 63rd birthday.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Thomas L. Hart, Jr. (Michelle) of Atlantic, VA; nephews, Thomas L. Hart III (Crystal) and their children, Thomas IV and Camryn, all of Wachapreague, Matthew Hart (Brittney) of Onley, VA, and Eric W. Hart (Amanda) of Duncan, SC; and a niece, Clara de Lima.

Per Michael’s request, the family gathered for a private graveside service at the Wachapreague Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or charitable contributions, please plant a tree or add a beautiful flower to your garden, in honor Michael’s life.

Condolences and memory tributes shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.