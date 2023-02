TOMORROW NIGHT!!! KARAOKE! PRIZES! KELLY FROM WESR AS JUDGE!Special Guest Saturday Night !! Kelley from WESR Radio ... & Phillip Spohn/Phillip Spohn Photography .... Kelley will be one of our Judges for our Karaoke Contest.. while Phillip will be Photographing this awesome night !! Sign ups by 8pm with PENNY to be in contest ... Come out enjoy the fun & Home cooking help celebrate Salt & Sand Family Restaurant 1yr Anniversary .. 🥇🥈🥉 🎶