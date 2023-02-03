A graveside service for Michael Hart, of Parksley, will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 2:00PM from the graveside of the Hart Family Cemetery, 18542 Hart Drive, Parksley, VA 23421 with Pastor Bob Boyce officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA. To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net