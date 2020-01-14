Funeral services for Michael Harris of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Peer Cemetery, Marion, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
