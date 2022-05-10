Funeral services for Michael Armstrong of Norfolk, Virginia, formerly of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Calvary Pentecostal Church, Bishopville, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Cemetery in Snow Hill, Md. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.