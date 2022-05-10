Funeral services for Michael Armstrong of Norfolk, Virginia, formerly of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Calvary Pentecostal Church, Bishopville, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Cemetery in Snow Hill, Md. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Irene M. Crippen
December 23, 2019
Miss Brenda J. Revels of Pocomoke
January 16, 2020
Michael Harris
January 14, 2020
Mrs. Jean Autry of Tangier Island
August 6, 2021
Local Conditions
May 10, 2022, 3:05 pm
Mostly cloudy
53°F
53°F
16 mph
real feel: 47°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 61%
wind speed: 16 mph NE
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:58 am
sunset: 8:00 pm
3 hours ago
Replay of today’s Coffee with Kelley on WESR Radio and Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence here! ... See MoreSee Less
Coffee With Kelley - May is Mental Health Awareness MonthToday on Coffee with Kelley, guest Shelly Strain, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Ciolence covered May being mental health awareness month and the correlation with d