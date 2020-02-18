Funeral services for Michael Adams Bundick of Snow Hill, MD, will be conducted from the Modest Town Baptist Church, Thursday afternoon at 1:00, with The Reverend John Cullop officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.