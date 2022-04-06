Micaela Ann “Mike” Barnhill, passed March 19, 2022 in Onancock, VA. She was born August 13, 1945 in San Antonio, TX to Jeanne Walker Webster and John A. Webster.

Micaela graduated from Kubasaki High School in Naha, Okinawa and attended Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan. She graduated with a B.A. from Penn State University. She retired from NASA at Wallops Island, VA after many years as a technical editor there and at NASA in California. She had vast experience in many areas including owning an art shop in Manhattan Beach, CA called Friday’s Flat, wine editor in Paso Robles, CA, and editor of other small local newspapers in California. She was an avid mystery reader, creative beaded jewelry artist and a weaver, who dyed, carded, and designed elaborate wall hangings. Micaela had traveled extensively but found her true home on the Eastern Shore of Virginia with her friends and, of course, her cats.

She is survived by her sister, Antonia Simpson and husband, Robert; brothers, Matthew Webster and wife, Hillary and Thomas Webster and wife, Tracy; special friend, Jan Webster; many nieces and nephews; and companion, Jerry Barnhill.

A graveside service will be held at the Union Greenbackville Cemetery on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.