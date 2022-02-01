Melvin Ellis Drummond, Jr., 88, husband of the late Elizabeth Ann Day Drummond and a resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Craddockville, VA, he was the son of the late Melvin E. Drummond, Sr. and the late Dorothy Custis Drummond. He was an Accountant for Turner Sculpture, a member of Pungoteague Community Church and a United States Marine veteran.

He is survived by a daughter, Karen Drummond Coulter and her husband, Patrick, of Quinby, VA; and a grandson, Derek Ellis Collins and his wife, Kayla, of Bailey, NC. In addition to his wife and parents, Melvin was predeceased by his brother, Vernon A. Drummond.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM, at Pungoteague Community Church Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Parks officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.