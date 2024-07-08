Meg Adams of Harborton

Margaret Ann “Meg” Adams, 67, of Harborton, VA, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 4, 2024. Born February 22, 1957, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Henry Adams and the late Harriet Taylor Adams.

Meg grew up in the Springfield, PA, area, where her love for the outdoors blossomed early on. Whether she was fishing, boating, or shooting guns, Meg found joy in nature. Eventually, she moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia and dove into the family business at Adams Real Estate and Auction Services. A natural talent, she quickly became one of the top sales agents, reveling in the opportunity to show properties up and down the picturesque Eastern Shore.

Meg and her mother made history as two of the first female graduates of the Missouri Auction School, marking a proud milestone in her life. When she wasn’t busy with work, Meg enjoyed savoring Mexican food and spending quality time with her brother and sister-in-law.

One of her most defining moments was rescuing a little stray dog she found wandering in a parking lot. She named him Bandit, and the two became inseparable companions for the last ten years of her life. Meg’s warmth, adventurous spirit, and compassion touched many, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Meg is survived by her brother, John T. Adams, and his wife, Theresa, of Harborton, VA; three nieces; four great-nieces; three great-nephews; her beloved dog, Bandit; and some dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Harriet Adams.

A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 10 a.m., at Fairview Lawn Cemetery, with the Reverend Monica Gould officiating. A reception will be held immediately afterwards at Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church in Onancock, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Meg’s memory may be made to Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Onancock, VA 23417 or to the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence, payable to: ESCADV, P.O. Box 3, Onancock, VA 23417 (www.escadv.org).

