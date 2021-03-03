A private funeral service for Maurice Pinkett, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church, Fruitland, Md.  A private family viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.