Funeral services for Maurice Fiddemon of Temperanceville, Va., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. James Jones, Jr., will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at St. Joseph Holiness Church Cemetery, Atlantic, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. “Masks are still required.”
