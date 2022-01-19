Funeral services for Mr. Matthew Leatherbury of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Friday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be held at Israel Memorial Cemetery, Loretta Road, Princess Anne, MD.  Services are being  provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.