Funeral services for Mr. Matthew Leatherbury of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Friday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Israel Memorial Cemetery, Loretta Road, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Mrs. Julia Mae Hall
August 17, 2018
David Dorman, Sr.
December 10, 2021
Pauline Widgeon Lewis
December 20, 2019
Sarah Boggs of Craddockville
June 19, 2019
Local Conditions
January 19, 2022, 9:36 am
Partly sunny
38°F
38°F
9 mph
real feel: 33°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 94%
wind speed: 9 mph SSW
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:15 am
sunset: 5:12 pm
1 day ago
Some School Districts Pushing Back on Youngkin's Executive Order Banning Mask Mandates - Shore Daily NewsRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — School districts across Virginia were taking stock Sunday of the implications of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that seeks to end mask mandates in schools, with some sc...