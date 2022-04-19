Maryanne Killmon Gray George, of Salisbury, Md., died April 13, 2022, after an eleven-year fight with ovarian cancer. Her cancer did not stop her from enjoying and living her life, which she did with courage and grace.

Born in Onley, Va. on August 25, 1931, her parents’ 8th wedding anniversary, she was a daughter of the late Walter W. Killmon and Della Mears Killmon.

A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Maryanne will be greatly missed by all. Her love of life, sense of humor and smile, will be a treasured memory. She found great joy in volunteering, reading, traveling the world, and was an avid walker. Maryanne adored her family, for which they all will be forever grateful!

She is survived by two daughters, Gayle Gray-Turek (Joe) of Baltimore, Md., Nancy Gray Huffman (David) of Portsmouth, Va.; a sister, Frances K. Mears of Portsmouth; six grandchildren, Ryan Wooters (Jennifer), Lindsey Wooters, Erin Viens (Kevin), Jennifer Turek, Stephen Turek, and James Turek; seven great-grandchildren, Darien Patton, Kobe Patton, Stella Fennekohl, Jaxon Lopez, Sadie Wooters, Ava Turek, and Adalynn Viens; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Sylvia Huffman; two husbands; and a special friend, DeWitt E. White.

A memorial service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury, Md., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Fred Duncan officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maryanne’s memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 211 Phillip Morris Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804, or to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Williams Funeral Homes, Parksley, Va. and Onancock, Va.

.