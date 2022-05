A funeral service for Mary Rose Ward, of Parksley, will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Daniels officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.