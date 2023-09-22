Mary Virginia Killmon formerly of Onancock

The family of Mary Virginia Killmon of Salisbury, formerly of Onancock, will greet friends at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon at 2., followed by a funeral service at 3, with The Reverend Dale Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the Downing’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or monetary contributions, Mary’s family encourages all to live as she did… always finding the time to laugh and enjoy life and spending time with family.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

