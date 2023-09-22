Mary Virginia Killmon formerly of Onancock

September 22, 2023
 |
Obituaries
Mary Killmon

The family of Mary Virginia Killmon of Salisbury, formerly of Onancock, will greet friends at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon at 2., followed by a funeral service at 3, with The Reverend Dale Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the Downing’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or monetary contributions, Mary’s family encourages all to live as she did… always finding the time to laugh and enjoy life and spending time with family.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

Hertrich Chevy Pocomoke

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 22, 2023, 3:17 pm
Mostly cloudy
NE
Mostly cloudy
72°F
25 mph
real feel: 73°F
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 25 mph NE
Windgusts: 45 mph
UV-Index: 1.88
sunrise: 6:50 am
sunset: 7:00 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up