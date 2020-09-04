Funeral services for Mary Tolbert of Salisbury, MD will be held on Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD., A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at Green Acre Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.

