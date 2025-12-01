Mary Sue Hudson Scott, a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2025. Born on February 8, 1933, in Cheriton, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John E. Hudson and Alice L. Moore. She grew up on Randolph Avenue in Cape Charles and graduated from Cape Charles High School in 1950.

Mary Sue met the love of her life, Page Scott, in Cape Charles, and the two were married in 1954. They shared 60 beautiful years together until Page’s passing in 2014. Their marriage was a true partnership marked by love, devotion, and a deep bond that remained unbroken.

In her early years, Mary Sue worked as a telephone operator in Cape Charles for more than a decade, often alongside several of her aunts. She later dedicated herself to being a stay-at-home mother and homemaker, roles she embraced wholeheartedly. In her later years, she found great joy working as a teller for Crestar Bank in Cheriton, where she enjoyed greeting and helping the community she loved.

For 20 years, Mary Sue and Page spent their winters in Haines City, Florida, creating cherished memories with friends and family. After Page’s passing in 2014, she moved to Richmond to live with her daughter Susan and her family. She enjoyed her life in Richmond and traveling with her loved ones, but her heart always belonged to the Eastern Shore.

In 2021, Mary Sue returned to the Shore, and much of her family followed soon after. Being back home brought her immense joy. She loved visiting the shops and restaurants in Cape Charles—especially the bakeries—and took great pleasure in the Farmer’s Market on Saturdays, summer Concerts in the Park, Festive Fridays during the holidays, and craft shows throughout the year across the Shore. She was always on the go, rarely sitting still, embracing every opportunity to be out and about in the community she cherished.

In recent years, Mary Sue especially looked forward to an annual trip to Florida with her granddaughter and a family friend, creating wonderful memories full of laughter and sunshine.

Mary Sue was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Hudson, and her beloved husband, Page Scott. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Robinson (John); her grandchildren, Courtney Neale, Jason Robinson, and Kelly Robinson; her nephew, Doug Scott (Suzy); her uncle, Russel Jordan; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and dear family friends with whom she shared close and lasting relationships.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore—especially the Sweet Memories Unit—for their care and dedication to Mary Sue, as well as to Hospice of the Eastern Shore for their compassion and support.

A graveside service will be Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 2:30PM, at Cape Charles Cemetery, with Barry Downing officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

May her memory be a blessing to all who loved her.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.