Mary Lee Bennett, 76, wife of the late Archie Mears Bennett and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Cheriton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Otis Moore, Jr. and the late Mae Brady Moore. She was a waitress at the Candle Light, loved crocheting, playing bingo, puzzles, watching cooking shows and the Walking Dead. Mary adored her family and her friends at Heritage Acres who she took care of and fed.

She is survived by five children, Vicki Smith and her husband, David, of Willis Wharf, VA, Cathy Clayton and her husband, Troy, of Birdsnest, VA, Charles Porter and his wife, Brenda, Shawboro, NC, David Porter and his wife, Bonnie, of Shawboro, and Michael Kellam of Willis Wharf; two brothers, Billy Moore and his wife, Diana Faye, of Capeville, VA, and Larry Moore of Cheriton; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two nephews.

Due to the current situation with the COVID- 19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at Cape Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

