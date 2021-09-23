A Home Going Service for Mrs. Mary Kellam of Pocomoke will be held on Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Saturday from 6 until PM at the Center. Rev. Dr. Michael T. Scott will be the Eulogist and Rev. Dr. Alphonson Roberts will be officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Stockton, MD> Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
