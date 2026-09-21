Mary Josephine Sparrow, 65, wife of Michael P. Sparrow and a resident of Eastville, VA, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at Nassawadox Rehabilitation and Nursing in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Cape May Courthouse, NJ, she was the daughter of Pearl V. Leighton and the late Everett W. Jordan. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she retired from Eastern Shore Community Services Board in 2025 due to illness.

In addition to her loving mother and husband, she is survived by three children, John J. Jordan, Michael W. Sparrow, and Daniel B. Sparrow; sister, Maria White; brother-in-law, Robert J. Jones; sister-in-law, Barbara S. Jones; aunt, Barbara Burnight; grandson, Liam E. Jordan, who was her pride and joy always calling him her baby; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and very dear friends, Sharon Belote Pearson, Kathy Wood, and Mary Morris. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother, Everett M. Jordan.

Per her wishes, services will be private.

Online condolences may be made at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.