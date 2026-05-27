Mary Graham, age 78, passed away peacefully at her home on February 2, 2026, surrounded by love. She was born on June 18, 1947 to Welford & Alice Childress, of Midlothian, Virginia.

Mary was a bright light in this world, and to say the least, she did not let a wheelchair slow her down.

Mary was the beloved wife of Billy Graham, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage, having married in 1970 on Valentine’s Day. Together they made their home on Fox Grove Road in Parksley, Virginia. Mary embraced life and traveled the world alongside her devoted husband, creating a lifetime of cherished memories.

She was a devoted mother to her son Michael Graham and his wife Kelly in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Mary is also survived by her grandson Avery Graham, sister Linda Rose, her niece Lauren Selzer, and grand-nephew Jacob Selzer of Painter, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Jeremy and Christopher Graham, and her sister Loretta Peyton.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM from the Exmore Baptist Church with Rev. Jonathan Carpenter officiating. The family requests attendees wear bright colors to celebrate Mary’s vibrant life. A time of fellowship will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center.