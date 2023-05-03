Mary Ellen Phillips Brown, the last girl born on Hog Island, of Willis Wharf, VA was Promoted to Glory on May 1, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born to John and Pearl Powell Phillips, becoming an aunt to two the moment she came into this world. Probably much to the relief of her parents, she was the last of nine children. She was the first in the family to graduate from high school becoming the 1957 Valedictorian of Northampton High School.

Mary Ellen moved to Washington, DC to work for the CIA. She met her dear Donald and they had two sons, Donald Jr. and Matthew. The boys grown, Donald and Mary Ellen moved to Willis Wharf to live out their retirement years. They joined Maranatha Baptist Church.

When younger, Mary Ellen loved traveling, helping out at church, giving dinner parties, all get-togethers, baking and family. She had a weakness for limousines.

In addition to her sons, she is survived by two grandsons; a great grandson; a great granddaughter; ten nieces; four nephews; thirty four great-nieces; twenty nine great-nephews; twenty two great-great-nieces; thirty great-great-nephews; three great-great-great-nieces; and three great-great-great-nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald; three brothers, Labon, Granville and Morrison; five sisters, Mae, Ruby, Nora, Sadie and Marion; seven nieces and six nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 3:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Muender officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 7:00PM til 8:30PM and again Saturday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of funeral flowers, please send flowers to someone living whom you love.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.