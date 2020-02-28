Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Norman of Seafore, DE will be held on Saturday at noon at the Refuge Temple Revival Center, Seaford, DE. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home.
