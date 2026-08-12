Mary Carter

Mary Ellen Flanagan Carter, 89, peacefully passed away in 2026, leaving behind a legacy of learning, creativity, compassion, and love for her family.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Mary was the daughter of the late Timothy Martin Flanagan and Bridget Therese O’Neill Flanagan, a native of County Mayo, Ireland. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Kevin Bechtloff, and her sister, Margaret Flanagan.

She is survived by her daughter, Therese “Tracy” Bechtloff Lovell and her husband, Dave, of Melfa, Virginia; her son, Mark Bechtloff and his wife, Angela Renee, of Norfolk, Virginia; her sister, Rita Flanagan Barrett and her husband, Thomas, of Chicago, Illinois; her grandchildren, Joshua Bechtloff, Jennifer Lovell, Sarah Lovell, Bridget Bechtloff, and Britney Bechtloff; her niece, Kathleen Barrett Mount and her husband, Josh; her nephew, Timothy Barrett and his wife, Holly; along with three great-nieces, two great-nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends.

Mary’s life took her from her hometown of Chicago to Granada Hills, California, then to Norfolk, Virginia, before she eventually made her home on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. A lifelong believer in the value of education, she earned her master’s degree from Old Dominion University at the age of 50, an accomplishment that reflected her determination and love of learning.

For 30 years, Mary dedicated herself to Norfolk Public Schools as a reading specialist, helping countless students develop the confidence and skills that would serve them throughout their lives. She believed that reading opened doors to endless possibilities and inspired a lifelong love of books in those she taught.

An avid reader herself, Mary affectionately referred to bookstores as her “candy shops,” always eager to discover another great read. She had a deep interest in politics and civil rights and enjoyed thoughtful conversations about the world around her. Her love of music was equally diverse, with a special place in her heart for Irish folk music and the timeless songs of American singer-songwriters such as Harry Chapin and Simon & Garfunkel.

Blessed with many artistic talents, Mary found joy in painting, sketching, calligraphy, knitting, needlepoint, and macramé. Whether creating something beautiful by hand or sharing a favorite book or song, she brought warmth, curiosity, and creativity to those around her.

Mary was also a devoted animal lover and cherished the companionship of her beloved tuxedo cat, Tuck, who brought her great comfort and happiness.

Mary Ellen Flanagan Carter will be remembered for her intelligence, kindness, artistic spirit, unwavering dedication to education, and the love she shared with her family and friends. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched, both in the classroom and beyond.

Services for Mary Ellen Carter will be held at Church of the Ascension, Saturday, August 29, at 4:00pm, at the garden columbarium, 4853 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home of Exmore, Virginia.