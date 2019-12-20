Funeral services for Mr. Marvel Lee Dale of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Monday at 11 AM at First Corinthians Holy Church, Pocomoke City, MD. A public viewing will be held on Sunday from 5 til 7 PM at the Church. Pastor Mary Boyd will be officiating. Interment will be at St. James Holiness Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
