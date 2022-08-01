Marva Lin Mustain Annis, 77, of The Greens in Melfa, VA, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, VA, where she recently resided.

Born April 25, 1945 in Salina, KS, and raised in Denver, CO, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Charles “Chuck” Mustain and Martha Fincher “Marta” Mustain. After attending Mills College in Oakland, CA, where she attained her bachelor’s degree, Marva was ‘transplanted’ to the East Coast when her parents moved to Alexandria, VA, for her father to complete his last 8 years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force at The Pentagon.

In 1971, Marva met and married an Eastern Shore native, Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Annis, and they had a son, Mark Annis. Though she was not a native of the Shore and would be considered a ‘Come Here’, she embraced the community as her own, contributed in countless ways to Shore living and helping many throughout her life, and ultimately earned the well-done ‘Stay Here’ moniker for her efforts. Marva was a longtime English teacher at Northampton High School. Throughout her career and following retirement, Marva enjoyed keeping up with former students, remaining interested in their lives and families, and a lifelong ‘favorite’ teacher to many.

Marva was active on our Eastern Shore, serving on several boards including Eastern Shore ARC (The Arc Eastern Shore), Eastern Shore Literacy Council, and Eastern Shore Community Services Board. Most of Marva’s activities and interests focused on contributing her energy to bettering people in need. She enjoyed swimming and friends she met at Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, and many others from all walks of life. Her kind, gentle, and caring ways, will be missed but treasured by many. To know Marva was to love her, and in return, be truly loved unconditionally by her whole heart.

Survivors include her son, Mark Forrest Annis and his wife Heather of Salt Lake City, UT, and their children, Forrest Annis and Margaux Annis of Salt Lake City; daughter and faithful friend, Wanda Isdell and her husband Fuzzy of Belle Haven, VA, and their daughter Erin Isdell of Tampa, FL; her sister Lannie Mustain Detwiler; her two brothers, Ronald Charles “Ron” Mustain, and Thomas “Rand” Mustain; and countless friends. In addition to her parents, Marva was predeceased by her former husband Kenny.

A celebration of Marva’s life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., at Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.

Memorial donations in Marva’s name may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 224, Jamesville, VA 23398.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.