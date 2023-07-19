Funeral services for Marva Green of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at St. James A.M.E. Church, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Rev. McGlendon will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Hopewell Family Cemetery, Hopewell, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
