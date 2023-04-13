Martha McGowen Jones Duer, 97, wife of the late Joseph Grayson Duer and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her residence. A native of Wallace, NC, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Jones and Mary McGowen Jones. Martha was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

She is survived by three children, Charlotte D. Fields and her husband, Michael, of Fredericksburg, VA, Robert G. Duer of Exmore, and George E. Duer and his wife, Jo Ann, of Parksley, VA; four grandchildren, Jonathan Fields and his wife, Vicky, Patrick Fields and his wife, Chrissy, Shanna Ford and her husband, Chuck, and Abbie Trevizo; and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ellsworth Highsmith.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 1:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverends Mikang Kim and Tammy Estep officiating. Family will gather with friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00PM til 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, PO Box 488, Exmore, VA 23350 or Community Fire Company, PO Box 706, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.