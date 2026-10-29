A funeral service for Marion T. Brady, Jr., of Parksley, will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 2:00pm, from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Pastor Mark Layne officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Parksley Cemetery in Parksley, Virginia.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Cancer Association P.O. Box 676226 Dallas, TX 75267-6226 or Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, Inc. 6555 Rock Spring Drive Suite 280 Bethesda, MD 20817.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, Virginia.