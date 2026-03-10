Marion Lee Windsor

March 10, 2026
Obituaries
Funeral services for Marion Lee Windsor, of Onancock, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday at 3, with Pastor Dustin Guidry officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be held at the Mount Holly Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Onancock Baptist Church, 1 Crockett Avenue, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

