A private funeral service for Marie Pierre of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
