Private graveside services for Mrs. Marie L. Elise Leon of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 4PM from Parksley Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
