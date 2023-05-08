Marian Mitchell Kraller, 91, wife of the late Jack Edward Kraller and resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore. Born October 6, 1931 in Asberrys, VA and raised in Marion, VA, she was the daughter of the Jack and Nina Mitchell.

In 1950, Marian graduated from McLain Business College in Bluefield, VA. Over the years, she was employed by Bluefield Telephone Company, the Displaced Persons Commission, and finally, with the Bureau of Budget and Agency for International Development in Washington, DC. Following Jack’s retirement in 1972, they relocated to the Eastern Shore. Marian was an active member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church for 38 years and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also volunteered as a tutor for the Eastern Shore Literacy Council and was a member of the Woman’s Club of Accomack County.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Kraller of Chestertown, MD; son, Jeffrey Kraller of Texas; grandchildren, Valerie Purdy and Aaron Miller; six great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and nephews, Leyland Holman of Florida, Bradley Holman of Virginia, and Gary Holman of Florida and their families; and sister-in-law, Carole Mitchell of Marion. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Imogene Holman and brother, Rufus Mitchell.

Visitation will be held at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., followed by a graveside service at the Parksley Cemetery at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. A reception will follow the service at St. Thomas UMC, 17072 St. Thomas Road, Bloxom, VA 23308.

Contributions in Marian’s memory may be made to St. Thomas United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 485, Parksley, VA 23421.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.