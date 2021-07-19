Marian E. Sturgis Colonna, 91, wife of the late Roy Lee “Clark” Colonna and a resident of Onley, VA, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Locustville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Harry T. Sturgis and the late Ada Killmon Sturgis Tucker. She was a dedicated wife of 62 years and a loving mother and grandmother “Mom Mom”. Marian loved to sew, cook, and fish, was an avid gardener, and a member of Onley United Methodist Church.

She is survived by seven children, Terry C. Kelley of Exmore, VA, Betty C. Taylor and her husband, Clifford, Jr., of Exmore, Michael Arthur Colonna and his wife, Terri, of Ramrod Key, FL, Roxy C. Hallett and her husband, Jack, of Nassawadox, VA, Malia C. Weekly and her husband, Steve, of Chesapeake, VA, Donna C. Pruitt and her husband, Mark, of Northside Chesconessex, VA, and Florence C. Bowers and her husband, Steve, of Melfa, VA; a brother, Harry Everett Sturgis and his wife, Ginger, of Wichita Falls, TX; 14 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, LaBelle Pruitt Tyndall; and two grandsons, Gary H. Kelley, Jr. and Mark W. Pruitt, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor James Canody officiating. Interment will follow in Wachapreague Cemetery. Family will join friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Onley United Methodist Church, P O Box 98, Onley, VA 23418 or Riverside Shore Hospice, Post Office Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

