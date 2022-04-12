Margaret Ann Taylor, 73, of Parksley, wife of the late William “Billy” Everett Taylor, Jr., passed away on April 11, 2022 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock.

Born on August 15, 1949 in Snow Hill, MD, she was the daughter of the late Everett Thomas Mills, Sr. and Anna Twigg Mills. Margaret worked at the R&G Shirt Factory in Parksley and as a Phlebotomist for Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox. She enjoyed gardening, feeding birds and watching soap operas. Her greatest joys were her family and friends. She loved having family meals together.

Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Wendy Taylor Linton (Johnny Edwards) of Parksley and Stormy Taylor Bergey (James) of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Cameron Linton (Ashley Justice) and Bailey Edwards; great-granddaughter, Paisley Linton; a sister, Carolyn Downs of Salisbury; a brother, Richard Mills (Debbie) of Eden, MD; a sister-in-law, Shirley Mills Shockley; special friend, Nancy Durham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Mills Annis and a brother, Everett “Sonny” Mills.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday April 16th at 1:00 PM from the graveside of the Parksley Cemetery with Rev. John Cullop officiating.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

