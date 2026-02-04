Margaret Marie Pettit Poole, beloved daughter of Maggie and Chauncey Fletcher, was born on November 8, 1927, and peacefully entered eternal rest on January 30, 2026. Born in Accomack County, Virginia, she received her formal education in the Accomack County Public School System, graduating from Mary N. Smith High School before attending Norfolk State College.

Margaret lived a life rooted in service, compassion, and care. She worked as a healthcare technician and dedicated twentyfive years of service to Peninsula General Hospital before retiring. Having begun her Christian journey in Virginia, she later joined Hutt’s Memorial United Methodist Church in Snow Hill, Maryland, where she found great joy in worship and fellowship. She attended church events eagerly and often, and was an active member of several organizations, including the United Methodist Women, the Household of Ruth, and the Red Hat Society (Charm Girls).

A devoted mother, sister, and friend, Margaret was cherished by all who were blessed to know her. She was known for her infectious laughter, gentle kindness, and generous spirit. Exceptionally talented and creative, she mastered many forms of handiwork—crocheting, knitting, and quilting—and delighted in making blankets, sweaters, caps, and scarves for family and friends, especially newborns. She was also a gifted seamstress who designed and altered countless prom dresses, bridal gowns, and attire for wedding parties. Her talents extended to floral arrangements, décor, and even catering; she could always be counted on to bring beauty and warmth to any occasion.

Margaret enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and especially traveling. Whether by bus, plane, train, or boat, she embraced every opportunity to see the world. Family meant everything to her, and nothing brought her more joy than gathering her loved ones around her. She took immense pride in hosting family celebrations, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Her generosity extended far beyond her immediate family—she opened her home to many who needed a place to stay, offering shelter and refuge for both shortterm and longterm needs. All were welcome.

Margaret’s devotion to her family, community, and to God was unwavering. Her presence brought comfort, joy, and encouragement to all who knew her. Her life was a testament to compassion, resilience, and faith, and her legacy of love will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those she touched. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Margaret leaves to cherish her memory a loving circle of family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Wayne Pettit (Alphine) and Kelvin Pettit (Carolyn); two daughters, Sharone Grant (Frederick) and Thalia White (Lee); and a bonus daughter, Sandra Garrick. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren—Tyeast, Twynette, Terron, JaVon, Ericka, Ebonie, VaShon, Tynesha, Barry, Morgan, and Kaila; 25 greatgrandchildren; and 15 greatgreatgrandchildren. She leaves behind two nieces, Collette Douglas and Robin Wise, and one nephew, Rodney Pettit and a special family friend, Etta Johnson Blake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Robert Pettit; her sisters, Blanche Dix and Luellen Pettit; her grandson, Breon Fitzhugh; her niece, Debbie Crowson; and her nephews, Chester (Chucky) and Leander Pettit.

Though her earthly journey has ended, the love she poured into her family and community continues to live on. Her spirit remains present in the lessons she taught, the laughter she shared, and the unwavering devotion she showed to all. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday , February 7, 2026 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 107 S. Collins St., Snow Hill, MD with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, February 6,2026 at the Church.

Acknowledgements

The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, cards, and acts of kindness. We express our deep gratitude for your support. Special thanks are extended to the many dedicated caregivers who were instrumental in her care: Carol Ann Milbourne, Pam Milbourne, Vanessa Stamps, Marlene and Jeff Hampton; medical provider Ryan Brown, NP; the staff of Princess Anne Fresenius; Coastal Hospice; and Tidal Health 3 East. A very special thankyou is extended to Beverly Shrieves and Raven Turner for their steadfast and devoted care for Ms. Poole. May God bless you and keep you in His care.