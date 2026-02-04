Mrs. Margaret Marie Pettit Poole passed away on January 30, 2026. Margaret was the daughter of Maggie and Chauncey Fletcher. She was born in Accomack County and received her formal education in the Accomack Public School System before attending Norfolk State College. She was a retired healthcare technician, active church member, and enjoyed travel and handiwork.

A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 PM Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 107 S. Collins St., Snow Hill, MD with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held from 6 PM until 8 PM Friday, February 6, at the Church.