Graveside service for Margaret Frances Harmon of Cape Charles, formerly of Maryland, will be conducted from the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Wardtown, Virginia on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11 AM. Visitation and viewing will be held at the John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox. For additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.
