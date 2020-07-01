Margaret Ann Watkinson Williams, 74, beloved wife of the late John Robert “Bobby” Williams, Jr., passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home in Greenbush, VA. Born September 29, 1945 in Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Watkinson and Ruth Fitchett Watkinson.

Married for more than 55 years, Margaret and Bobby spent every day until his passing adoring one another as if they were still lovesick teenagers. For decades, they worked alongside one another as co-owners of Williams Seafood, in Greenbush. Throughout her younger years, Margaret was a legendary athlete, whose talent and passion for any and all sports was relentless. Later, she began coaching softball for Accomack County Parks & Rec., and for the next 30 years, she faithfully gave her time and support to countless young girls throughout the community. A life defined by unwavering selflessness and dedication to sharing her love of sports with all, Margaret happily put the needs of others above her own. She will be greatly missed, but forever remembered and celebrated.

She is survived by her children, Bobbie Jo Williams, Matthew Wessells, and John Wesley Williams; brothers, Robert Watkinson and his wife, Della, and Benny Watkinson and his wife, Janice; grandchildren, Dallas C. Williams, Alysia Wessells, Cabe Williams, and Colton Williams; nieces, Lizabeth and Jean C. Watkinson; and a nephew, Joe Watkinson.

Funeral services will be private, however, you may honor Margaret’s life and love for all with a donation in her memory to the Accomack County Parks and Recreation Department, P.O. Box 134, Accomac, VA. 23301.

