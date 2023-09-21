Margaret Ann Taylor Miles of Parksley

Margaret Ann Taylor Miles, of Manassas, VA, formerly of Parksley, passed away Sunday, September 17th.

Per her wishes, the family will gather for private interment at the Remson United Methodist Church in Pocomoke.

Should friends desire, contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to Soroptimist International of Accomack County, c/o Mrs. Betty Kerns, P.O. Box 89, Locustville, VA 23404.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.