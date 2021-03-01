Margaret Ann Harmon Colburn, 85, wife of the late Quinton Douglas Colburn, Sr. and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at her home. A native of Melfa, VA, she was the daughter of the late George D. Harmon and the late Margaret Walker Harmon. She was a retired secretary for the Northampton County Public Schools.

Margaret is survived by her children, Margie C. Bialkowski of Richmond, VA, and Quinton D. Colburn, Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Exmore; two brothers, Butch Harmon and his wife, Mary Paul, of Melfa, and Ronnie Harmon and his wife, Claudia, of Onley, VA; five grandchildren, Alexandria Settle, Victoria Colburn Smith and her husband, Brandon, Adam Bialkowski, Aaron Bialkowski, and Anna Bialkowski; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at Doughty Funeral Home with the Reverend Bobby Carroll Huether officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, Post Office Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

