Funeral Services for Mrs. Mardella Johnson of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Mt. Zion U.M. Church, Oxford Street, Pocomoke City, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at Tindley’s Chapel Cemetery, Bowland Road, Pocomoke City, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.