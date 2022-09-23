Funeral services for Marcella Bordley of Grasonville, Maryland, will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Brian’s United Methodist Church, Grasonville, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.
Related Posts
Cheryl Wescott Humphrey
February 23, 2019
Courtaja A. Duncan
March 20, 2019
Hanna Harris
July 8, 2021
Clifton Snowden
October 16, 2020
Local Conditions
September 23, 2022, 4:33 pm
Sunny
64°F
64°F
11 mph
real feel: 63°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 36%
wind speed: 11 mph NW
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:51 am
sunset: 6:58 pm
2 hours ago
Today we were joined on Shore Talk by Dr. Nicole Marsh and Erin Morgan to discuss Accawmacke Elementary's Otterfest.