Manuel Salazar, Jr. (79) of Bloxom, passed away on September 4, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends in Parksley, Virginia.

Born June 15, 1943 in Brownsville, Texas, he was the son of the late Manuel Salazar and Juanita Dominguez Salazar. Manuel was a hard worker his entire life and was always on the move. Even at a young age he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served six years of active duty in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged on August 10, 1966. After the war he returned home to Texas and began working for a major oil rig company called Marathon LeTourneau Company until 1979. His ability to speak both English and Spanish landed him a gig migrating from the United States to South America. In 1984, he made the decision to move to Virginia, settling on the Eastern Shore. He was gainfully employed by Taylor & Fulton Packing Company for over 25 years. He loved working for their company and had a great relationship with his boss, Lynn Gayle. Unfortunately, the company closed in the late 2000s and Manuel couldn’t sit at home retired. He got himself a job at Food Lion in Onley. Everybody who shopped at the grocery store knew his name and he greeted every customer as if they were his own family. He was also a dedicated member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, and the American Legion. He enjoyed watching westerns and Dallas Cowboy football, listening to music, drinking ‘Salty Dogs’ and letting his granddaughter paint his toenails.

Manuel is survived by a son, Manuel Salazar III (Tatsiana) of Bloxom, VA; three daughters, Maria Estrella Salazar Cano and Linda Salazar of Brownsville, TX, and Shannon Evans (Justin) of Modest Town, VA; two sisters, Socorro Canul (Juan) of Brownsville, TX and Esmeralda Ruiz (Javier) of Harlingen, TX; one brother, Joe Salazar of McAllen, TX; seven grandchildren, Ignacio “Nachito” Gallegos, Isaac Gallegos, Ivan Gallegos, Angel Gallegos, Christofer Lopez, Tamahj Salazar, and Mia Salazar; and a great-granddaughter, Sofia Rose Gallegos; several nieces and nephews, in-laws and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to his children, grandchildren, and siblings, Manuel is survived by his two former wives, Clara Salazar and Penny Willey, both of whom he maintained great relationships with over the years. He had a substantial number of friends who cared deeply about him and checked up on him until his last days. Other than his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Enrique Salazar and sister-in-law, Judy Franko.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. from Thornton Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

