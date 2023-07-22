Malvin ‘Sonny’ Moore, formerly of the Eastern Shore

Malvin E. “Sonny” Moore died on July 3, 2020, at his home in Newport News, at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. He was born July 21, 1930, in Eastville, Va., on the Eastern Shore, and he was a proud son of the Shore his entire life. In his early years, his family, the church, and scouting were major influences. In particular Rev. Carl Sanders, and his scoutmaster Bill Taylor played significant roles in his life. He learned to swim at Oyster and Cape Charles and learned hard work on the farm. He came across the Bay to Newport News at the age of 17, and began work at Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock Co. He graduated from the Apprentice School and enjoyed a successful career of 44 years retiring from “the Yard” as a Section Manager in Hull Design. He assisted and mentored many a draftsman and designer along the way.

He married the love of his life, Nancy Joyce Fogle, September 1, 1951, when she was still 17; they would have celebrated 69 wonderful years together the year he died. He was predeceased by his parents Virgie Taylor Moore (of Cape Charles) and Mal Moore (of Cheriton), his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce Ann Heath and Robert Melvin “Tick” Heath (who was like a brother to him), and nephew Bobby Heath (all of Cape Charles). He is survived by his wife Nancy, two children, Richard E. Moore (Nancy) of Charlottesville, and Virginia M. Greene (George) of Richmond, and five devoted grandchildren: Elizabeth, Taylor (Alycia), Claire, Tony (Tilly), and Jessie (Andrew), and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as a sister, Mary Lena Mears (Wayne) of Cheriton, a sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Mayer (of Newport News), and a brother-in-law John William Fogle (Dale) (of Hampton), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Sonny’s life was defined by his love of family and friends, undergirded by his Christian faith, and his love of the water from childhood (Chesapeake Bay, Atlantic Ocean, Hampton Roads, James River, Albemarle Sound, Warwick River), sports, and reading. He and Nancy loved having friends over for cookouts of all types (especially fish fries and oyster roasts). He was a friend to everyone he met, and found everyone interesting and deserving of his attention. He treasured his friendships with best friends Charlie Lamm, Wayne Peters, Fred Ashwell, and Dan Merritt, and his childhood friend and cousin Tommy Powers.

He was a longtime member of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church in Newport News. He was a member of the Transportation Masonic Lodge, and was active in the Apprentice Alumni Association and the Progressive Club. He was a volunteer with the Stephen Ministry and Hospice.

He passed away into eternity while at home, surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, after having been lovingly cared for by his wife Nancy, and Visiting Angels, Personal Touch Hospice, and Bayada Home Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (or any other Parkinson’s disease research or support organization), Riverside Hospice Foundation, 12420 Warwick Blvd., #6E Newport News, Va. 23606, any Stephen Ministry, or any non-profit venture bettering the life of folks on the Shore or improving the condition of the Chesapeake Bay.

A service of remembrance and celebration of his life will be held Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Peninsula Memorial Park on Warwick Blvd. in Newport News.