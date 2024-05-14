Mahon T. Charnock of Belle Haven

May 14, 2024
Obituaries
Mahon Charnock

Mahon T. Charnock, 85, wife of the late Buron West Charnock and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Friday, May 10, 2024, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onley, VA. A native of Tangier Island, VA, she was the daughter of the late Homer Crockett and the late Hattie Evans Crockett. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, and she enjoyed shopping, flowers, her dogs and crossword puzzles.

Mahon is survived by her children, Teresa Eder of Eastville, VA, Mary Jane Parks and her husband, Tom, of Exmore, VA, Debbie C. Spady and her husband, Curtis, of Nassawadox, VA, and Carolyn Ann Oettinger and her husband, Bill, of Exmore; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and her dogs, Pumkin and Little Bit. She was predeceased by her son, Charles Burton Charnock.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 17, 2024, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Russell Goodrich officiating. Family will join friends Friday at 12:00PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, VA.

