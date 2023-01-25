Service for Maggie Nottingham of Machipongo will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox, VA 23413 on January 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM with Rev. C. W. Morris, Presiding Elder officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held one hour before service. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.,org.
