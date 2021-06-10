Funeral services for Magdy Luma of Salisbury, MD formerly of Haiti will be held on Saturday at 9 AM at the Word of Life Center, Jersey Road, Salisbury , MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
